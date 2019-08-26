Gympie man leaves jail, breaches DVO to get puppies back

THE non-violent nature of a Gympie man's breaches of a Domestic Violence Order kept him out of jail, but only just, when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

The man, 45, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws, pleaded guilty to sending text messages to his former partner on April 1 and 29.

He was trying to recover his stored property "and two puppies” after being released from jail, he said.

The messages were not abusive, but breached the no-contact provisions of an order in force at the time.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told the man the courts had an obligation to enforce compliance with their orders.

"Thankfully the breach did not involve any threat of violence or actual violence.

"That's why you're not going to jail today,” Mr Callaghan said, also noting the man's extensive history of breaches.

Mr Callaghan sentenced the man to two months jail suspended for 12 months.