Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File photo of some puppies.
File photo of some puppies. Claudia Baxter
News

Gympie man leaves jail, breaches DVO to get puppies back

Arthur Gorrie
by
26th Aug 2019 3:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE non-violent nature of a Gympie man's breaches of a Domestic Violence Order kept him out of jail, but only just, when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

The man, 45, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws, pleaded guilty to sending text messages to his former partner on April 1 and 29.

He was trying to recover his stored property "and two puppies” after being released from jail, he said.

The messages were not abusive, but breached the no-contact provisions of an order in force at the time.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told the man the courts had an obligation to enforce compliance with their orders.

"Thankfully the breach did not involve any threat of violence or actual violence.

"That's why you're not going to jail today,” Mr Callaghan said, also noting the man's extensive history of breaches.

Mr Callaghan sentenced the man to two months jail suspended for 12 months.

dvo dvo breach gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court gympie police
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    NOMINATE: Who are Gympie's most powerful and influential?

    premium_icon NOMINATE: Who are Gympie's most powerful and influential?

    News Nominate who should make the Gympie Region Power 30 for 2019 - who are our most powerful and influential men and women?

    Gympie heroes relive moment they pulled man from fiery car

    premium_icon Gympie heroes relive moment they pulled man from fiery car

    News "Seconds later the bonnet and the driver seat all went up in flames”

    Roaming dogs a threat to children, livestock at Wolvi

    premium_icon Roaming dogs a threat to children, livestock at Wolvi

    News OPINION: What is it going to take? A death of an innocent person?

    Forget 3 Rs of rates, roads, rubbish; Council now has 4

    premium_icon Forget 3 Rs of rates, roads, rubbish; Council now has 4

    Opinion Sometimes, the only choice you have is none.