Gympie man learns there is no hiding in a small city

Drink driving and bail breaches bought three to court in Gympie.

$200 lesson

A YOUNG Gympie man paid $200 to learn that Gympie is too small a town to hide in forever.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday that police attending a Pine Street address on another matter recognised Dylan Clements Newham, 24,

They had been looking for him after his failure to appear in the court on another matter on Tuesday of last week.

Fining Newham, magistrate Chris Callaghan said people failing to appear in court placed a big financial burden on the community.

He also extended the operational period of an existing suspended sentence.

Trouble on trouble

RIDING a motorcycle on McPhail Street, Southside, was more trouble than expected for Kimberley David Hopkins-Slatter, when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Hopkins-Slatter, 46, pleaded guilty to drink driving on July 18, with a breath alcohol content of .081 per cent.

But that was just the beginning.

That offence breached bail from a Maroochydore court on March 15, because of bail conditions that he not commit further offences and that he not consume alcohol, while awaiting court on another matter.

It also breached a curfew condition that he stay home from 7pm to 6am.

The court was told he had been visiting a friend in McPhail Street, before being stopped by police at 11.15pm on his way home to The Palms.

He had consumed three stubbies of beer and one of Jack Daniels.

"You're on very strict bail conditions and you've made a huge mistake,” magistrate Chris Callaghan told Hopkins-Slatter.

He said he had taken into account Hopkins-Slatter's need for a licence and had increased the fine, $800 and dimposed a reduced disqualification period of two months.

Tuchekoi RBT

IN ANOTHER drink driving matter before the court on Monday, farm hand Dean Andrius Juzeliunas was fined $400 and disqualified for two months with no conviction recorded.

Juzeliunas pleaded guilty to driving on Kenilworth-Skyring Creek Road on July 26 with a BAC of .09 per cent.

Imbil police had conducted a static random testing operation, the court was told.

He told the court he would get to work by bicycle during his disqualification.