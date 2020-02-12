Gympie man leads police on foot chase after Bunnings theft

CHARGED: A Gympie man stole more than $2500 worth of equipment at a Noosaville Bunnings Warehouse before leading them on a chase through bushland. Photo Contributed.

A GYMPIE man who stole more than $2500 from a Bunnings store at Noosaville and led police on a foot chase in bushland last year was released on parole on Monday.

Nathan John Caulfield, 32, pleaded guilty to stealing, obstructing police, failing to appear and unlawful entry of a property when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said Caulfield asked a Bunnings manager at 11.15am on October 25 about their Rhino storage cases and where they were located.

Management observed Caulfield placing about 30 items, consisting of power tools, generic tools and shop items valued at $2528.85, in the storage box before leaving the building through the trade section without paying for the items. Management called police and told Caulfield to wait at the scene, the court was told.

An off-duty police officer witnessed the commotion and approached staff who said the man dressed in a green shirt, light coloured shorts and wearing sunglasses had not paid for his items.

A chase ensued between the police and Caulfield.

A short time later, police were told the man was hiding in nearby bushland. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Caulfield was placed on parole for eight months.