Gympie man kicked through unit door in a violent rage

A YOUNG Gympie man repeatedly evaded police on the Southside earlier this year and continued his offending four months later by seriously damaging a Tin Can Bay unit, a court has heard.

The 23-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one charge each of failing to stop for police and wilful damage in the Gympie Magistrates Court last week.

The court heard the man was spotted turning into Grant St by a marked police car late on May 22.

Police decided to stop the man and encountered him again on Woolgar Rd, activating flashing lights and directing him to stop.

He continued driving and again failed to stop when directed to by lights and sirens on Power Rd, speeding off instead.

Police tracked down the registered owner of the vehicle three days later, who told them they had sold it to the defendant. He was served with the evasion offence on June 3.

On September 19 police were called to a disturbance at a Tin Can Bay unit, finding a locked front door smashed on its hinges along with broken glass, a dent and blood on the walls.

The court heard the man had showed up to the unit earlier that night and began shouting, demanding to be let in.

He then began to kick the door, racking up a $1294 damage bill for the owner of the unit.

The man’s actions on that night also constituted a domestic violence offence.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan disqualified the man from driving for two years, and ordered him to pay the $1294 restitution for the damage he caused to the property.