FAILURE TO DISPOSE: A Gympie man has been jailed for indecency, drug possession and failing to dispose of a used needle and syringe as required.
News

Gympie man jailed for indecency, trespass and drugs

Arthur Gorrie
4th May 2020 1:40 PM
A GYMPIE man who pleaded guilty to multiple charges of public indecency has been jailed for nine months in Gympie Magistrates Court.

The man, John Paul Birch, 47, also pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug on May 4, 2018 and more recently, failing to properly dispose of a needle and syringe and trespassing on business premises on April 2 this year and producing a dangerous drug on April 11.

The indecent acts were committed on May 4 2018 and January 30, April 16, July 31 and November 2 and 6, 2019 as well as April 20, 2020, the court was told.

Birch appeared in custody and the court was told his offences breached his bail and a suspended jail sentence imposed on November 18.

Birch was jailed for nine months and will be due for parole release on July 10, allowing for 18 days in pre-sentence custody.

