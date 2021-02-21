Gympie man in strife for showing ‘utter contempt’ for law

A Gympie man has faced court after riding a motorbike while his licence was disqualified. NOTE: File image, the motorbike pictured was not involved.

A Gympie man has faced court after riding a motorbike while his licence was disqualified. NOTE: File image, the motorbike pictured was not involved.

A young Gympie man who decided to buy and ride a motorbike while his licence was disqualified by a court order has been slapped with a new three-year driving ban.

READ MORE

Tyson Christopher Lenn Moxham faced the Gympie Magistrates Court late this week, pleading guilty to driving while disqualified by court order on May 28 last year.

The court heard police observed a BMW motorbike on Shield St on that date, tracking down the registered owner of the vehicle.

The owner told officers he had sold the bike to Moxham, leading them to find it at his home address.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription



Moxham confirmed he had purchased the bike on that date, adding a third disqualified driving charge to his traffic history.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said Moxham had shown “an utter contempt” for what magistrates had been telling people.

“If the defendant on the first occasion is disqualified didn’t quite get it, the two subsequent disqualified drives made very clear to the defendant he was not allowed to be driving,” Sgt Campbell said.

“I ask your honour to take that into account in structuring a penalty to send a message very clearly to this defendant that he’s not allowed to do it, and that the courts take it quite seriously when they tell people they’re not to drive.”

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said Moxham’s history was “appalling”.

“I don’t sit in this court often Mr Moxham, but I can assure you I am not in the business of giving pep talks to people,” Mr Fowler said, noting the court had “fewer and fewer options” for defendants who kept committing the same offences.

He banned Moxham from driving for two years and fined him $2000.