A QUICK thinking Gympie man saved himself after crashing his motorbike in Kowanyama. Please note, photo is not of the motorbike crash. John McCutcheon
News

Gympie man in serious crash puts out distress signal

Philippe Coquerand
by
29th Aug 2018 10:46 AM

A QUICK thinking motorbike rider has used an EPIRB to raise the alarm, after he crashed at Kowanyama.

The 52-year-old Gympie man broke his leg after crashing his motorcycle 11km west of Highbury Station on the Burke Developmental Road, between Chillagoe and Kowanyama at about 3PM on Tuesday.

The man was riding with two other men when the crash occurred.

The trio activated a personal emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB).

Kowanyama Police provided assistance before Rescue 510 transported the injured man to Cairns Hospital for treatment.

The man sustained a broken leg from the crash.

Gympie Times

