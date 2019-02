A quad bike rider got into trouble at Mothar Mountain last night.

AN ELDERLY quad bike rider was lucky he didn't end up with worse injuries after a late night accident put him in Gympie Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were called to a private residence in Mothar Mountain at around 7.28pm, responding to reports of a quad bike rollover.

QAS media confirmed an adult male in his sixties was taken from the scene to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.