FATAL: Two critical patients have been flown to Mackay hospital after a serious crash near Carmila. Photo: RACQ CQ Rescue
Gympie man in horror accident that has left two people dead

Shayla Bulloch
25th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
A 31-YEAR-OLD Gympie man has been seriously injured in a fatal accident south of Mackay this morning.

It has been confirmed that a 57-year-old Alice River man and a 59-year-old Mundingburra man, were killed in the Bruce Highway crash.

Both men were travelling in a transit van when the van and a B-double truck collided about 100km south of Mackay.

A 31-year-old Monkland man and a 37-year-old Kelso man were severely injured and taken to hospital. Both injured men were passengers in the van.

The driver of the truck, a 52-year-old Logan man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A spokeswoman from RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service said both injured people were “horrifically injured” as a result of the collision between a van and B-double truck.

“One was bleeding out rapidly and would never have survived transport without the blood,” she said.

“The medical team described the van as sliced in half.”

Heavy rain near the crash site forced the chopper to land about 20km away at the Ilbilbie Roadhouse and police escorted the medical team to the scene.

The doctor and critical care paramedic used all the blood on board the rescue chopper to save the lives of the van’s two other occupants.

The chopper arrived with at Mackay Base Hospital with both critical patients about 7am.

