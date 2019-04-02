Menu
The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has landed at a Brisbane hospital after airlifting an elderly man with critical injuries from the Gympie region.
Gympie man in critical condition after three metre fall

JOSH PRESTON
2nd Apr 2019 2:43 PM
AN ELDERLY Gympie region man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after reportedly falling from a height late this morning.

RACQ LifeFlight reported their Sunshine Coast-based rescue helicopter had taken the man, aged in his his eighties, to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital "under the care of LifeFlight's Critical Care Doctor and Flight Paramedic”.

"The chopper was called to a private property, north of Gympie, just after 11 o'clock this morning,” a LifeFlight media spokeswoman said.

"It's believed the man, aged in his 80s, had been working in a shed, when he slipped and fell approximately three metres.

"The patient was treated for critical head injuries on the scene, before being stabilised for the flight.”

More to come.

