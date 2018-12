A Gympie man was taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog

A GYMPIE has been taken to hospital after he was bitten on the leg by a dog yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said they were called to a private residence just before 6.30pm.

She said the man, in his 50s, was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.