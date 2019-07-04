Menu
Gympie Magistrates Court.
Gympie Magistrates Court.
Gympie man guilty of closed-fist push assault after trial

JOSH PRESTON
by
4th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
A GYMPIE man has been found guilty of assaulting another man during a heated argument late last year.

Paul Leonard Davey had previously pleaded not guilty to one charge each of common assault and wilful damage, allegedly committed against the same victim, sending his case to a trial in Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Both charges were alleged to have occurred on November 12.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan ruled Davey had not been acting in self-defence when he pushed the victim in the chest with two closed fists during the argument, which also involved the victim's housemate, on the driveway of their property.

Mr Callaghan said he could not be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Davey was the man who a witness alleged to have seen push a trolley into the victim's car while it was parked at Gympie Central earlier that afternoon, ruling him not guilty of the wilful damage charge.

Davey was released on a 12-month, $600 good behaviour bond.

He was ordered not to contact the victim in any way for two years and pay $192 to the victim in witness expenses.

No conviction was recorded.

