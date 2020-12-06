Gympie man given suspended jail after breaching DVO

A Gympie man’s one month prison sentence is suspended for six months after he was caught breaching a DVO.

A MAN who was prohibited from being at the same house as his partner was arrested after the two were heard arguing.

Police found the man at his partner’s address in Lawrence St after a female was heard shouting and screaming.

He had previously been issued with a domestic violence order and pleaded guilty to the breach in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

The man’s lawyer said he was in a 10 year relationship with the woman, who he shared four children with and had been at the address when a “minor verbal argument” broke out.

“It was a technical breach for being present because he didn’t have anywhere else to go,” she said.

“Now he has an address.”

Magistrate Callaghan noted he had been in prison before for breaching DV orders

“There’s a good reason they made that order,” he told the defendant.

“You can still see her, but not where she lives.”

He jailed the man for one month, suspended for six months.