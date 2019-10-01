Gympie man found passed out in Hungry Jack's drive-through

A Gympie man has pleaded guilty to multiple drug and driving offences, including one instance in which he was found unconscious in the drive-through of the Loganlea Hungry Jack's.

A MONTH-long drug and illegal driving spree described by a Gympie Magistrate as "unbelievable” has landed a 20-year-old man in hot water.

Brock William James Janecic pleaded guilty to 10 offences incurred over 28 days, including two counts of driving without a licence and other drug possession charges.

The Gympie man's string of crimes started at Woodridge on June 28 when he was caught with marijuana.

A little more than two weeks later on July 15, Janecic was again caught with drugs and a glass pipe at Loganlea.

He was then picked up at 1am the next day by police responding to reports of an "unconscious male in a car with the engine on” in the drive-through of the Loganlea Hungry Jack's.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns told the court "he appeared grossly affected by an unknown substance”.

He first told police he "must have fallen asleep while waiting for his food”, then became frustrated and said "he just wanted to get his food and go”.

One week later, on July 25, he was picked up by police driving south on Loganlea Rd at Meadowbrook.

A police check of his licence revealed it had been suspended after the Hungry Jack's incident, a fact Janecic said he was "unaware” of.

He was picked up again the next day for driving without a licence at Slacks Creek.

Solicitor Elizabeth McAulay said Janecic was now working to address his drug problem.

Mr Callaghan said it was "rubbish” Janecic did not know his licence had been suspended as he had been "arrested the previous day”.

"You just kept offending.

"It's unbelievable.”

However he said the 20-year-old's age was a mitigating factor in his sentence and rehabilitation.

"Had you not been so young I'd be sending you to jail,” he said.

He sentenced Janecic to 18 months probation, and disqualified his driver's licence for nine months.