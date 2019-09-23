Gympie man fined $800 for extreme drunken behaviour

A Gympie man who punched his son over the affections of a woman was fined $800 in Gympie Magistrates Court last week.

HE PUNCHED HIS SON OVER THE AFFECTION OF A WOMAN

A MAN fined $800 for extreme drunken behaviour at a Gympie hotel last Monday, was in court again three days later, after having drinks on his way home from court.

Haydn John Allen, 48 of Tamaree, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday to driving over the limit in Old Maryborough Rd on September 16, with an alcohol reading of .062 per cent.

"You appeared in court that day,” magistrate Chris Callaghan said. "Did you have a few beers afterwards?”

Allen said he had consumed three glasses of wine and a rum and lemonade.

Allen was fined on Monday of last week after pleading guilty to creating a disturbance in licensed premises, refusing to leave licensed premises and obstructing police on July 4.

In uncontested police statements to the court, the prosecutor said Allen had punched his son several times in a dispute which started over a woman who rebuffed Allen's approaches but showed affection towards his son.

On top of his $800 fine on September 16,, he was fined another $150 and disqualified from driving for a month, after pleading guilty to drink driving after his court appearance.

JAIL 'ALTERNATIVE' FOR EVADING POLICE

A YOUNG Widgee man was placed on probation, with a two-year driving disqualification after he pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to failing to stop for police and driving while disqualified by a court order, in Emerald on January 27.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan ordered no conviction be recorded against Adam John Keys, 19, who the court was told now lives in Nambour.

Police told the court officers had tried to intercept Keys, but he had accelerated away, despite police activating lights and siren.

The car's registered owner told police Keys had been driving.

Noting that the evasion offence carries a fine of more than $6000, with the option of 50 days actual time in jail, Mr Callaghan said he believed, as did other jurists at a District Court level, that the provision of jail meant jail alternatives, such as probation, were also available to the court.

But Mr Callaghan warned Keys that if he were caught again evading police, he would go to jail.