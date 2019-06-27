Gympie man charged after $850k in cash and ice found in car

File photo of methamphetamine, otherwise known as ice.

A GYMPIE man faced court after police seized drugs and more than $850,000 in cash after pulling a car over south of Mackay.

Queensland Police reported yesterday Sarina Police had charged two men after discovering more than $800,000 in cash and ice during a traffic stop in Clairview.

At around midnight on Wednesday an officer from Mackay District Road Policing Unit stopped a vehicle on the Bruce Highway after observing it driving significantly below the speed limit.

It will be alleged when a search of the vehicle was conducted a large sum of money and 100 grams of the drug ice were located.

Two men were taken into custody at the scene without incident.

A 45-year-old East Deep Creek man was charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes that have been used.

He appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court yeserday and was remanded in custody to appear on August 21.

A 62-year-old man from The Avenues has been charged with possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under the Drugs Misuse Act.

He is due to appear in Sarina Magistrates Court on July 15.

Investigations continue.