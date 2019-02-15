Gympie man busted buying pot 16 times warned of jail time

A GYMPIE man who pleaded guilty to 16 counts of cannabis possession over a 23-day period two years ago has been warned of prison time if he reoffends in the next two years.

Tristane Shane William Webb, 28, was recorded entering a Gympie shed and buying about 162 grams of cannabis worth $1735 between August 8 and 31 in 2016, Gympie District Court heard yesterday.

The surveillance recordings, which picked up 16 transactions and resulted in the 16 counts of possession, were part of a wider police operation targeting a "known person” they suspected was involved in illegal drug dealing in Gympie, the court heard.

Webb was discharged on a further allegation of trafficking dangerous drugs after the prosecution discontinued that specific case.

Judge Glen Cash said Webb had displayed "rank stupidity” in committing further drug offences while other court matters were still pending.

"(You were) charged with these offences back in September 2016, you faced an indictment in this court and trial in this court and then on New Year's Eve last year after going to trial here and a jury being unable to agree, you found yourself in a car with a used bong ... in light of all the events you were still using cannabis,” Judge Cash said.

"You've just got to wake up.”

Judge Cash accepted the drugs were for Webb's personal use and said while there "might have been some aspect of distribution to others "... it's not suggested that this was a commercial enterprise in which you were engaged”.

He said Webb had been committing offences more likely to bring harm to himself than others and warned him to "guard against” the potential effects drug use could have on his recognised bipolar disorder.

Judge Cash also noted Webb's four-page criminal history was "substantial” for his age in handing down a nine month prison term wholly suspended for two years.

Webb was released under the supervision of a corrective services officer for two years, and told to comply with all directions given to him for counselling and other forms of treatment.

"If you continue to use (cannabis) you'll risk harm to yourself ... and it's increasingly likely that you'll be sent to jail at some point,” Judge Cash said.