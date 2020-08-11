Gympie man airlifted after freak tree-felling accident
A GYMPIE region man was flown to hospital this afternoon after a tree branch he cut down bounced off the ground and hit him on the head.
The man, in his 60s, was cutting down branches with a chainsaw in the region’s northwest when the accident happened.
He suffered multiple injuries when the branch struck him.
He was treated by paramedics before being taken to a nearby oval and transferred to the RACQ Lifeflight helicopter.
He was then flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a stable condition.
