A Gympie region man has been flown to a Brisbane Hospital after a tree branch he cut down bounced off the ground and hit him on the head.
Gympie man airlifted after freak tree-felling accident

scott kovacevic
11th Aug 2020 6:34 PM
A GYMPIE region man was flown to hospital this afternoon after a tree branch he cut down bounced off the ground and hit him on the head.

The man, in his 60s, was cutting down branches with a chainsaw in the region’s northwest when the accident happened.

He suffered multiple injuries when the branch struck him.

He was treated by paramedics before being taken to a nearby oval and transferred to the RACQ Lifeflight helicopter.

He was then flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a stable condition.

