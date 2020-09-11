Gympie man accused of 24 horrific child sex crimes

A GYMPIE man appeared in the District Court this week on more than two dozen historic sex charges, including several which allege indecent treatment of boys under 17.

The man, who cannot be named yet for legal reasons, wore a white suit shirt and sweater vest when he faced the cour, walking into the courtroom behind his lawyers, and taking a seat in the dock for the pre-trial hearing.

The charges against him include nine alleged indecent treatment of boys under 17, one charge each of attempting to commit an unnatural offence, indecent assault, sexual assault by oral contact on the genital or anus area, unlawful and indecent assault by penetration (other than with the penis) or by oral contact and 11 counts of indecent assault on males.

He also faces three charges of unlawful deprivation of liberty and a charge each of wilful damage and causing grievous bodily harm.

The alleged offences took place between October 1979 and February 1999.

The matter was adjourned to a later date, and will possibly not reach trial until next year.