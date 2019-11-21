Menu
The man accused of leading police on a high-speed police chase from Gympie to the Sunshine Coast this week has been remanded in custody to face a string of charges in Gympie Magistrates Court.
Gympie man, 41, remanded in custody over wild police chase

Philippe Coquerand
21st Nov 2019 3:41 PM
THE Gympie man accused of armed robbery and leading police on a wild, high-speed chase from Glastonbury, down the Bruce Highway to the Sunshine Coast faced a string of charges in court earlier today.

Dressed in a green prison uniform with a tattoo and blood visible on his face, Ian Charles Victor Mcilvenna, 41, of the Southside was led into the dock by two police officers.

He was charged with armed robbery, wilful damage of a police car, receiving tainted property, stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, serious assault of police and unlicenced driving.

He entered no plea and told Magistrate Chris Callaghan he would like a three week adjournment.

Mcilvenna was remanded in custody to appear via video link in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, December 16 for mention.

He did not apply for bail.

