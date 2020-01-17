Gympie man, 28, killed in horror hwy crash

FATALITY: Police are investigating a horror crash which claimed the lives of a 28-year-old Gympie man and a 19-year-old Emerald woman at Capella on Monday night. Photo: File

A 28-year-old Gympie man was one of two people killed in an horrific single-vehicle crash at Capella on Monday night, police revealed.

The man and a 19-year-old Emerald woman were both killed when the ute they were travelling in crashed on the Gregory Highway.

Police said they were ejected from the ute and the man, a passenger in the car, died at the scene.

The 19-year-old was flown to Brisbane hospital in a critical condition.

She died on Tuesday morning.