Gympie magistrate laments the ‘tragedy’ of mandatory sentencing

MANDATORY SENTENCING: Magistrate Chris Callaghan has called on the Queensland parliament to rethink their mandatory sentencing laws after this one particular case yesterday.

“This is the tragedy of mandatory sentencing” remarked Magistrate Chris Callaghan as he was forced to disqualify an Amamoor man for driving drug affected while on prescribed medication earlier this year.

Jai Appelt, 34, pleaded guilty at the Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday to driving with cannabis in his system after he was pulled over for a random breath test on Amamoor Creek Rd on August 24.

Appelt said he was prescribed Medlab NanaBis spray which he uses three times a day, but the active ingredient is THC, the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis.

Mr Callaghan said he hoped the Queensland parliament would recognise this case for a renewed call into mandatory sentencing laws.

“Perhaps an amendment is needed,” he said.

Appelt said he has tried lots of different medications but the NanaBis spray was the only one that worked, but it comes with a catch as he can’t drive within 12 hours of taking it. He said being disqualified would pose a challenge.

He was disqualified from driving for one month.