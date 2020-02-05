Gympie magistrate blasts ‘unfair’ drink driving law

ROADSIDE: A Gympie magistrate says mandatory licence disqualifications discriminate against regional Queenslanders, especially in area with no public transport. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

A CURRA woman’s low-level drink driving offence would have much more serious consequences for her and her family than if she lived in Brisbane, Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan said on Monday.

“This is the tragedy of the mandatory sentencing regime which the government forces on regional Queenslanders,” Mr Callaghan told single mother of four, Katrina Lee Glisson.

The court was told one of Glisson’s four children suffered from muscular dystrophy, a disease which can contribute to falls and other accidents potentially requiring urgent medical treatment.

Mr Callaghan told Glisson he had great sympathy for her situation, which included living in an area without regular public transport.

“If there is a medical emergency, you are going to have to get an ambulance,” he said.

“This will affect you much more than someone living in Paddington in Brisbane, with a bus going past every few minutes,” he said.

He told Glisson, 32, she did have a job, “looking after four kids,” but this was not the kind of employment which would allow him to issue her with a work licence.

Glisson told the court she had moved from Noosa to Curra to get herself and her family away from the Noosa drug scene.

She pleaded guilty to driving at Tewantin on January 4 with a blood-alcohol content of .064 per cent.

She said she had consumed two cans of pre-mixed drinks.

“I was taking the kids for a drive to get them to sleep,” she said.

Mr Callaghan noted her “low reading and personal circumstances” and absolutely discharged her with no conviction recorded.

But he said he could not avoid disqualifying her for the mandatory one-month minimum.

“At least it’s a short month,” he said, “the shortest month of the year, although it is a leap year,” he said.