Hugh Hunter (St Patrick's College), Rachel Stevens (Gympie SHS) and Amelia Elliott (Gympie SHS).
Hugh Hunter (St Patrick's College), Rachel Stevens (Gympie SHS) and Amelia Elliott (Gympie SHS).
Gympie Lions Youth of the Year revealed

Shelley Strachan
4th Mar 2020 3:09 PM
GYMPIE Lions Club recently held its Youth of the Year judging at Gunabul, and the quest for 2020 has been taken out by St Patrick’s College student Hugh Hunter.

READ MORE: St Patrick’s top achievers take the stage

Club chairperson Murray Wegner (left) and Club President Jeff Barton (right) with Contestants Hugh Hunter (St Patrick's College), Rachel Stevens (Gympie SHS) and Amelia Elliott (Gympie SHS).
Club chairperson Murray Wegner (left) and Club President Jeff Barton (right) with Contestants Hugh Hunter (St Patrick's College), Rachel Stevens (Gympie SHS) and Amelia Elliott (Gympie SHS).

Hugh also won the Lew Matthews Public Speaking award, up against competitors from Gympie High, Rachel Stevens and Amelia Elliott.

2019: Gympie South Lions Youth of the Year has heart of a lion

Hugh will now go on to compete at a regional level in the awards, at Nanango on March 21. Good luck Hugh!

