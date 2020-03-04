Gympie Lions Youth of the Year revealed

GYMPIE Lions Club recently held its Youth of the Year judging at Gunabul, and the quest for 2020 has been taken out by St Patrick’s College student Hugh Hunter.

Club chairperson Murray Wegner (left) and Club President Jeff Barton (right) with Contestants Hugh Hunter (St Patrick's College), Rachel Stevens (Gympie SHS) and Amelia Elliott (Gympie SHS).

Hugh also won the Lew Matthews Public Speaking award, up against competitors from Gympie High, Rachel Stevens and Amelia Elliott.

Hugh will now go on to compete at a regional level in the awards, at Nanango on March 21. Good luck Hugh!