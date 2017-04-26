Gympie link to Phantom's first new adventure in years

"ALL roads lead to Gympie,” is an old jungle saying.

As the Bandar people of Bengali know so well, "there are times when the Phantom leaves the jungle and walks the streets of the town like an ordinary man.”

But few are aware the world's original superhero has returned from a long sojourn to continue the good fight, through a mysterious and hitherto unknown Gympie connection.

GYMPIE CONNECTION: The latest Phantom comic has a link to Gympie, with the son of Debra Mason, Paul, illustrating Kid Phantom, on sale today.

The Gympie Times can now reveal for the first time that Gympie real estate identity Debra Mason is our key to the first new Phantom adventure in decades, the new book, Kid Phantom, illustrated by her son, Griffith University lecturer Paul Mason.

Yesterday, The Gympie Times received a message from the Skull Cave that Mr Mason is the illustrator of the first new Phantom adventure in decades.

Once more the "Ghost who Walks” will enable us all to "walk without fear in a world riven by strife, just as it was when the original Phantom story helped the world through The Great Depression and the Second World War”.

Mr Mason has illustrated the new comic book epic, Kid Phantom, as opposed to its main character's name, Kit Walker.

Unusually for superheroes, the Phantom had no super powers, just his heroic intellect and athleticism.

Mr Mason says the first new Phantom adventure published in decades reveals the missing seven years of Kit Walker's education in America, after he leaves the Skull Cave.

It is all a continuation of the fight for justice started in the 1930s by the brilliant Lee Falk, who also created that very different superman, Mandrake the Magician.

The first Phantom story was published in 1936, Mr Mason says, and dealt with the evil Singh Brothers and their plot to steal the wealth of ambergris that Kit's mother Diana brought from the graveyard of the whales, to help finance the ongoing battle for all that is good in this world.

Frew Publishers have been involved since 1948 and the new partners, Glen Ford and Rene White say the new story is on sale today.