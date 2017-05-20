Gympie lined the streets and cheered the parade on

ON BEHALF of the members of the Gympie RSLA Sub Branch and the veteran community, I wish to pass on their appreciation to those who made Anzac Day 2017 a day to remember.

Thank you to all of the volunteers, groups and individuals who made the day such a success. We would like to thank in particular, Ivan Friske OAM for his tireless efforts he put into creating such a well-managed event.

Anzac Day 2017 Jacob Carson

It truly is heart-warming to see our WWII veterans riding in cars and waving at the children. One of the veterans said that it is the highlight of his year to see the kids up on the footpath waving, as he drives by.

Thank you to those veterans, serving and ex-serving personnel, bands, organisations and school groups who joined in the tradition of marching down Mary St. Thank you also to those who lined the streets and cheered the parade on.

The Anzac Day march through Mary St. Jacob Carson

The spirit of the Anzac's is alive and well in our wonderful community. Thank you, Gympie and surrounding areas, for your continued support.

Kind regards

Peter Maddocks

President

Gympie RSLA Sub Branch