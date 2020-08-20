Gympie library, bank join forces to host WriteFest

Townsville bestselling Author Barbara Hannay, has just completed her 57th book. The story is set on Magnetic Island. Picture: Alix Sweeney

GYMPIE Regional Libraries are hosting WriteFest 2020 from Friday, September 4, to Saturday, September 6.

The online event is designed for anyone who loves Australian literature and wants to learn more about what inspires our nation’s authors.

The weekend is packed with online workshops and a wide variety of activities including writing, author talks and learning tools to unlock your creative potential.

On Friday, 4 September from 10am, join Felice Arena who is one of Australia’s best-loved children’s writers.

Josephine Moon will discuss her heartwarming novel, *The Cake Maker's Wish*,about a single mum with a passion for baking July 14, 7 pm Webinar hosted by Marion Libraries. Register atwww.marion.sa.gov.au/lttl

At 1pm, join Tristan Bancks whose books have been recognised in multiple children’s choice awards, and shortlisted for the Adelaide Festival Awards for Literature and the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards. Then at 6pm, join Tony Park as he discusses his experiences writing his 18th novel, Last Survivor.

On Saturday, 5 September from 10am, join Laura Daniels and explore creative writing basics and learn tools to nurture your inner storyteller.

Join Josephine Moon from 1pm as she talks about her books, including The Cake Maker’s Wish. Then at 3pm, join author Megan Goldin as she provides a fascinating look into her new book The Night Swim, as well as her journey as a writer.

On Sunday, 6 September at 10am, join author Barbara Hannay as she discusses her novels which have sold 12 million copies worldwide and been translated into 26 different languages. At 11am, join Fiona McArthur as she talks about her writing, experiences and her new book The Bush Telegraph. At 1pm, join Kerry McGinnis as she delves into her new book Croc Country.

Townsville bestselling Author Barbara Hannay, has just completed her 57th book. The story is set on Magnetic Island. Picture: Alix Sweeney

To round out the weekend, join Nathan Makaryk at 3pm as he discusses his new book Lionhearts and his experiences as a playwright.

To reserve your place at WriteFest 2020, book online at www.eventbrite.com.au

For more information, visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au/web/library/home or call 1300 307 800.

Writefest 2020 is brought to you by Gympie Regional Libraries and the Bendigo Bank of Gympie