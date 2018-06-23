Gympie letter: Yes, women have the right to feel safe

The public outcry around Eurydice Dixon's death and the killing of Qi Yu's is very different.

The public outcry around Eurydice Dixon's death and the killing of Qi Yu's is very different.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

SHOULD women have the right to feel safe?

About 20 years ago, when I was much younger and stronger, I joined a group of women in a walk along Mary Street (early evening) called Women reclaiming the night.

READ MORE: The 10 comments that shocked me the most after the death of Eurydice Dixon

For most of the distance, groups of male youths jeered and yahooed us.

By necessity, my car was parked back where we started from and I had to return alone to it.

The Mary River trail, where lots of women walk, but rarely alone.

So much for reclaiming the night.

Although I pretended to ignore the youths and to be unafraid, I was actually very scared of these young hoons who continued yahooing me all the way back to my car.

I wonder how these males now feel about 20 years later? So brave frightening women.

So, Shelley, I think you are absolutely right.

As an old lady now, I still fear travelling alone although mostly I meet with politeness in Gympie.

Beverley D.J Lyons,

Gympie

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS

Kybong lost and forgotten

FROM a letter received April 2018 from Department of Transport and Main Roads regarding Kybong Lost.

Re Bruce Highway.

"I can confirm that the Wide Bay Burnett district has undertaken an audit of north bound and the south bound signage on the Bruce Highway recently erected as part of the Section C Traveston to Woondum upgrade.

"The review has indicated when travelling southbound on approach to exit 263 on the Bruce Highway Kybong and the services available in Kybong are consistently well signed.

Proposed route of the Section D Bruce Highway upgrade. Transport and Main Roads

When travelling northbound on the Bruce Highway although there are directional signs of services in Kybong once on exit 253 the signage does not include Kybong itself.

"As you previously pointed out.

"This could lead to confusion and therefore we are currently arranging to modify the signs to include Kybong.”

We have a promise! But how much longer do we wait to get traffic on this road again?

The sad story? No proper signage at exit 253 so anyone travelling north bound have little or no hope finding Kybong and then on to Gympie.

Most travellers get lost on the roundabouts, get confused and angry and try any other road but most finish up back on the M1 again.

This once lovely stretch of Bruce Highway to Kybong and on to Gympie is now near deserted and neglected with roadsides a jungle of vegetation shrubs not been attended to for many months.

John Steenbergen,

Kybong

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS

Made in China

I SINCERELY hope that the Four Corners program on television last Sunday evening had a vast number of Australians viewing it.

Of course, I doubt if many of our parliamentarians would have, other things to do or more important to their careers.

Some time ago, I was disgusted to hear that our Government allowed the Chinese to lease the Port of Darwin for 99 years, the Chinese providing their own guards. (I can visualise the Chinese government allowing Australia to have the same privilege, can you?)

Why are we accepting Aboriginal art made in China to be sold as Australian products to tourists and travellers as the genuine pieces made by Aboriginals?

How much of Australia do the Chinese already own?

Pasture land, buildings in the cities and whatever else?

It was a greater shock to the system to hear our island neighbours talk about what is happening to them.

China has never made any pretence about what its place in the world was going to be; starting in the South Pacific and our great land mass is very desirable.

Money has a powerful influence - no matter where - and speaks all languages.

Perhaps someone could let Australians know who makes the decisions for us?

Is it the Prime Minister and ministers?

The faceless ones?

Some of the very wealthy and most influential?

A very old saying "no use closing the gate, when the horse has bolted”.

Enjoy working for Australian bosses while you can - things could change.

Thanks to the television studios who do tell us what is happening around us.

Faith DeVere,

Caledonian Hill

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS

Council is secretly rich

THE Gympie Times June 16, surprised me with its revealing article.

Firstly Gympie council is secretly extremely rich in land assets, it is sitting pretty on potentially a $4,000,000,000 land bank.

Secondly this secretly rich council is going to survey us to see if they can put up tip fees again.

Thirdly Gympie council confirmed to another $5 million Rattler blunder.

Fourthly Gympie shooter clubs want to fire a lot more bullets in a residential area.

How about Gympie council survey on the following?

Selling some of its secret $4,000,000,000 land bank asset to benefit deceived and struggling ratepayers.

Using some of $4,000,000,000 to pay off $17 million Rattler debt and thus cancelling our rate increase, necessary to pay off our Rattler's debt for the next 20 years or more.

Using some of the secret $4,000,000,000 to subsidise free tip fees like one year ago, where our rates covered tip fees.

Relocate the shooters clubs to some bushland where ratepayers aren't worrying about gun shots and stray bullets.

Where else in Australia does a council allow bullets to be fired in a residential area?

Survey rate payers how to spend the remaining $3980 million.

A P Goddard,

Veteran

Power of language

SCOTT Kovacevic's editorial in The Gympie Times, June 19, referring to the frequent absurdity of human language.

Of course it would be fascinating to understand "dog talk”, although even more important would be the obvious interpretation of farmed animal's voices and cries, who are imprisoned in filthy factory farms, on stinking export vessels and are forced to go to slaughter in their billions.

We would surely all become vegan in response.

Diane Cornelius,

Seacliff Park, SA