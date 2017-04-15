Gympie letter writer says veganism is a cult

Fifth annual Ocean Street World Festival. Multicultural food, dance, music, on Easter Sunday, March 27, 2016. Kittea Ukkola, owner of Elixiba herbal bar and vegan restaurant on Ocean St. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily

Letter to the editor:

JENNY Moxham, (Gympie Times, 11April), has a lot to say about farm animals, but we doubt that she has been closer to a cow than the misleading propaganda videos from overseas that she watches.

Most farm animals are well cared for, and lead contented lives. If she had set foot on a farm, she would know that.

We have a symbiotic relationship with our cattle; we need them and they need us. If animals were not needed for food, as the vegans want, who will look after these millions of animals around the world? The answer is nobody.

The vegans never put there hands in their pockets to help animals.

They are happy to see all these animals die.

The problem lies with their diet. They don't understand that animal protein is necessary for proper brain function.

The "healthy vegan diet" is an oxymoron. It is anything but healthy; it is unnatural. The human race has progressed for thousands of years on an animal protein based diet.

The vegan cult (and make no mistake, it is a cult), wants to drag us down to their level.

If vegans were capable of logical thought, they would realise that there is not enough arable land to grow the beans and lentils to feed the world.

The vegan cult cares nothing for the fate of farm animals; could it be that they don't care about the fate of the human race?

John & Jenny Cameron

'Woop Woop'

Lagoon Pocket