PROUD SUPPORTERS: Tom and Lyn Grady are keenly anticipating this year's Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht
Community

Gympie legends expect more fireworks at this year's show

JOSH PRESTON
by
17th May 2018 12:01 AM
TWO of Gympie's biggest business veterans will bring their famous fireworks back to the Gympie Show this year, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Tom and Lyn Grady yesterday unveiled their sponsored showjump - adorned with the distinctive green and gold combination - to feature at the Pryde's Main Arena showjumping events across the long weekend.

As long-term sponsors of the show, the couple said they were passionate about giving back to the community.

"We've been sponsoring the show for about 25 years probably, but we've been major sponsors for about 13 years,” Tom said.

"It's exciting for the whole team ... we spend a lot of time here.

"It's about supporting the district and the people who support us all year round,” Lyn said.

"We've been sponsoring the show for about 25 years probably, but we've been major sponsors for about 13 years,” Tom added. "It's giving back to the people who have supported us for over 40 years. It means a lot to us to do that.”

Tom and Lynette Grady from Tom Grady. Renee Albrecht

Gympie Show Association president Graham Engeman said the Gradys epitomised what the show was all about.

"They're really foundations of modern Gympie and they wouldn't miss this for the world. They love it,” Mr Engeman said.

"They just get a big buzz out of giving something back to the community.”

