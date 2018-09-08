Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LUCKY ESCAPE: Gympie's Steven Elliott was lucky to escape from this fall uninjured. This happened during a pool game against Algeria.
LUCKY ESCAPE: Gympie's Steven Elliott was lucky to escape from this fall uninjured. This happened during a pool game against Algeria.
News

Gympie legend overcomes odds to take bronze at world titles

Rebecca Singh
by
8th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Basketball: It was another strong performance for Gympie's Steven Elliott in the Australian Rollers team - bringing home a bronze medal from IWBF World Championships in Germany last month.

Elliott had a lucky escape in the pool game against Algeria but he said it was fairly common 'for players to fall out of their chairs'.

" I was driving towards the basket and someone has clipped my back wheel,” he said.

Steven Elliott from Gympie won bronze at worlds.
Steven Elliott from Gympie won bronze at worlds. Renee Albrecht

"It was not intentional but still a foul. This was not unusual, it is fairly common people fall out of their chairs all the time.”

Elliott was lucky to not be injured.

"I was not injured from that. It usually happens, it's part of the game. You give the same as you take, so it was not too bad,” he said.

The Rollers came up against a tough Iran team which was the favourite.

Steven Elliott from Gympie won bronze at worlds.
Steven Elliott from Gympie won bronze at worlds. Renee Albrecht

But the Aussie boys put together an exceptional second half to defeat Iran 68-57.

"They (Iran) run very tall players and very strong players and we knew they were going to be very tough,” Elliott said.

"Iran are very passionate. We knew if we got under their skin a little bit and just drove them and stayed close to them, we knew we could make them break.”

Despite not playing a full game, Elliott said the time he spent added to the experience.

"Every second counts even the warm-up,” he said.

Steven Elliott from Gympie won bronze at worlds.
Steven Elliott from Gympie won bronze at worlds. Renee Albrecht

"It was a great experience to move my career on and get more court time.

"This was just the first step. I will looking to grow my time from here.”

It will be an experience which will not be forgotten by Elliott and he said he was happy his hair would not have to be changed.

"All the rookies on the team had mohawks cut. It is something different each time but it was good to have that cut off,” he said.

"The first time on the court will always be remembered. You just don't want to make a mistake and just do your role and not stuff up too much.

"But doing your role properly is all the coach can ask for, which is what I really focused on and how we played.”

The Rollers' loss to the USA put them out of contention for the gold medal, but Elliott has a positive memory of that game.

"I scored two points against the US, which was amazing,” he said.

"I just snuck through the back door and just got an open lay-up.

"It will be memory burner, your first points at a world championship is always going to burnt into your mind.”

After a well-deserved month off, Elliott will start to train to qualify for the Oceania Qualifying Cup in Thailand in November next year.

"We don't have anything scheduled until next year but we will be working hard toward competing well in Thailand,” he said.

australian rollers basketball gympie sport iwbf world championships steven elliott
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: What you'll pay to ride the Rattler again

    premium_icon REVEALED: What you'll pay to ride the Rattler again

    Council News The heritage train has taken another step towards its return, with ticket prices revealed.

    Council, Hartwig at odds on dangerous Sandy Creek Rd stretch

    premium_icon Council, Hartwig at odds on dangerous Sandy Creek Rd stretch

    News Council named other regional roads requiring more urgent attention.

    MAP: Where the garage sales are in Gympie this weekend

    MAP: Where the garage sales are in Gympie this weekend

    News Great bargains, fun shopping this weekend

    RSL Club board continues to fight for future

    premium_icon RSL Club board continues to fight for future

    News Member says one blemish should not overshadow good work.

    Local Partners