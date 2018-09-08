Gympie legend overcomes odds to take bronze at world titles

LUCKY ESCAPE: Gympie's Steven Elliott was lucky to escape from this fall uninjured. This happened during a pool game against Algeria.

Basketball: It was another strong performance for Gympie's Steven Elliott in the Australian Rollers team - bringing home a bronze medal from IWBF World Championships in Germany last month.

Elliott had a lucky escape in the pool game against Algeria but he said it was fairly common 'for players to fall out of their chairs'.

" I was driving towards the basket and someone has clipped my back wheel,” he said.

Steven Elliott from Gympie won bronze at worlds. Renee Albrecht

"It was not intentional but still a foul. This was not unusual, it is fairly common people fall out of their chairs all the time.”

Elliott was lucky to not be injured.

"I was not injured from that. It usually happens, it's part of the game. You give the same as you take, so it was not too bad,” he said.

The Rollers came up against a tough Iran team which was the favourite.

But the Aussie boys put together an exceptional second half to defeat Iran 68-57.

"They (Iran) run very tall players and very strong players and we knew they were going to be very tough,” Elliott said.

"Iran are very passionate. We knew if we got under their skin a little bit and just drove them and stayed close to them, we knew we could make them break.”

Despite not playing a full game, Elliott said the time he spent added to the experience.

"Every second counts even the warm-up,” he said.

"It was a great experience to move my career on and get more court time.

"This was just the first step. I will looking to grow my time from here.”

It will be an experience which will not be forgotten by Elliott and he said he was happy his hair would not have to be changed.

"All the rookies on the team had mohawks cut. It is something different each time but it was good to have that cut off,” he said.

"The first time on the court will always be remembered. You just don't want to make a mistake and just do your role and not stuff up too much.

"But doing your role properly is all the coach can ask for, which is what I really focused on and how we played.”

The Rollers' loss to the USA put them out of contention for the gold medal, but Elliott has a positive memory of that game.

"I scored two points against the US, which was amazing,” he said.

"I just snuck through the back door and just got an open lay-up.

"It will be memory burner, your first points at a world championship is always going to burnt into your mind.”

After a well-deserved month off, Elliott will start to train to qualify for the Oceania Qualifying Cup in Thailand in November next year.

"We don't have anything scheduled until next year but we will be working hard toward competing well in Thailand,” he said.