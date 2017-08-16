30°
Gympie left off State Government's Wide Bay tour?

scott kovacevic
16th Aug 2017 11:04 AM
OPEN INVITATION: Member for Gympie Tony Perrett says the State Government is welcome to come to Gympie as long as it intends to deliver.
OPEN INVITATION: Member for Gympie Tony Perrett says the State Government is welcome to come to Gympie as long as it intends to deliver. Renee Albrecht

NEWS the Palaszcuk government would be working from the Wide Bay next month has been questioned after it was found not every electorate in the region would play host.

While Maryborough and Bundaberg (both held by the ALP) will each get a turn, other the Gympie, Hervey Bay, Nanango and Burnett electorates (held by the LNP) were left off the list.

However, member for Gympie Tony Perrett said the State Government was welcome in the gold city as long as they intended to deliver, not just conduct a travelling sideshow.

"So far the evidence of the last two and half years is that the State Government has shown absolutely no interest in addressing the issues of our region,” Mr Perrett said.

"Just saying you are delivering does not mean you are doing it.

Mr Perrett said the past three Labor budgets have delivered nothing but "re-announcements, recycling and rebadging of previous commitments”.

This year's budget, he said, even took money from the region to support the state member for Bundaberg.

"It would be great for the region if the Premier and Ministers came to Gympie and actually delivered what we needed,” he said.

"Even as recently as Wednesday last week the Premier refused to give the nod to allowing the University of the Sunshine Coast access to an empty and unused TAFE building so that it can increase enrolments and the courses on offer.

Annastacia Palaszczuk
Annastacia Palaszczuk GLENN HUNT

"The Premier had a chance and did absolutely nothing.

"Given that only 13.5% of Gympie residents have a tertiary education qualification and the local unemployment level is 2.4% above the state average it is inexcusable that the Minister refuses to grant the lease.

"I have raised many issues in the Parliament and written directly to Ministers highlighting the problems in the region.”

He said the only time Labor had shown up on Gympie's doorstep had been to open projects funded by the LNP like the Pomona fire station and the Bruce Hwy upgrades.

"This latest visit is more about sandbagging the parliamentary future of the former Minister and Member for Bundaberg, Leanne Donaldson, who on a $300,000 annual wage did not pay her rates, and the Member for Maryborough, Bruce Saunders, who had to be counselled last week by the Deputy Premier for honestly revealing that the Government is struggling to have enough trains for the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

"The Premier and Cabinet do not need a personal invitation to come the region and creating excuses to prop up hapless Labor Members of Parliament trying to shore up the government.

"Gympie residents will judge the Government on what it has done, or not done, rather than the travelling camp of spin doctors and orchestrated town hall meetings which are stacked with Labor Party and union members.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie state government tony perrett tony perrett mp wide bay



