PLANTING THE FUTURE: Landcare volunteers planting trees on the banks of the Mary River in 2002.
Gympie Landcare wants your memories

7th May 2018 1:44 PM

GYMPIE & District Landcare Group is looking for memorabilia for its 30th birthday celebrations later this year.

Vice-president Gloria Robertson said the group lost many of its newspaper clippings some years ago and was hoping Gympie residents might have personal memories they were willing to share.

"We're hoping for memories of any of our projects or if they were volunteers in the nursery or administration area,” Ms Robertson said.

"We'd also photos which we can scan and add to our digital library.

"At the moment we are collating information with co-operation of the Gympie Library history section, but would really like to see public involvement.

"We are collating as much information as possible as we have huge celebration plans, including launching a totally new web site, social media presence and public events to attend, including a proposed grand dinner, charity golf competition, family days and tree planting.”

If you can help Gympie Landcare, phone 5483 8866, email accounts@gympielandcare.org.au or pop into the office on the corner of Groves and Old Maryborough Roads.

The Landcare office is open from 8.30am-3.30pm Tuesday to Friday.

30th birthday gympie landcare memories share your photos
Gympie Times

