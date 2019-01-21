Gympie land rights activist among three to challenge court

LAND RIGHTS: Campaigners leave Gympie Magistrates Court after the release of Wit-boooka (left) after he was briefly imprisoned for contempt of court on another matter.

LAND RIGHTS: Campaigners leave Gympie Magistrates Court after the release of Wit-boooka (left) after he was briefly imprisoned for contempt of court on another matter. Arthur Gorrie

GYMPIE Aboriginal land rights activist Wit-boooka Kabi, 53 of Southside was one of three people who challenged the authority of the law in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was one of three people who appeared to take unconventional views of the court's powers and processes.

Already facing trial after an alleged fracas at Gympie Regional Council's Mary St offices,where he allegedly claimed Aboriginal ownership of the site, he is now also charged with failing to supply a breath specimen when required by police and with obstructing police on October 19

The other two were Kane Moonen, 27, of Imbil and Stephen Andrew Lamble. 35 of Forest Glen.

Asked if he was Kane Moonen, Mr Moonen told magistrate Chris Callaghan, "I appear on that matter, yes,” before seeking two months to obtain legal advice.

When Mr Callaghan refused a two-month adjournment, Mr Moonen, who is charged with failing to provide a breath specimen on November 30, said he required "the full name of the prosecutor.”

Mr Callaghan said Moonen could consent to a three week adjournment to February 7 or he could be required, consent or not, to return to court in seven days.

Mr Lamble, who pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle at Curra on December 23, initially also seemed reluctant to confirm his named identity.

"I'm representing him,” he told the court when asked if he was Stephen Andrew Lamble, adding: "I object to the jurisdiction.”

Mr Callaghan adjourned his case to March 7.

Wit-boooka told the court he had refused to accept police details of the new charges against him, because they were in an envelope marked with his registered name Gary Tomlinson.

Claiming it would be illegal for him to open the envelope because he was not that person, he said: "I'm a flesh and blood Kabi sovereign man that owns this land.”

"I do not consent to these proceedings,” he said, indicating he would not accept a remand to March 19 for trial.

He accepted the date, however, after being told the alternative was to come back before the court every seven days.