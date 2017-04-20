Gympie kitchen shop almost gone

The shelves are quickly becoming bare as shoppers grab the closing down bargains at Kitch'n Things in Gympie.

KITCH'N Things is closing down.

It's been a place for savvy shoppers to get everything they need for the kitchen for more than 25 years, but now, it's almost gone.

Owner Elaine McIntosh said she was really sad to be closing down, but felt she had no choice because of the downturns in the market.

"Too many quiet times,” she said sadly.

Elaine will be moving into full-time nursing and her husband works away, and with five children to raise, she said she had to put the welfare of her family first.

"I'll miss the customers the most,” she said, and feedback from the customers is that they are sad to see the business go.

"We often had people come in and say we thought we'd try you first (before shopping online), but you can't get new stock in when you're not making money,” she said.

The Mary Street celebrations were a high point for Elaine though.

"We always supported it. People would come in and see you and say hi,” she said.

Employee for the past two and a half years, Jeannette Bull said she was sad to be leaving but said it would give her more time to pursue her crafts and sewing and her facebook business.

"I might look at getting some casual work later on,” she said.

Because the business had such longevity, Elaine said it was a difficult decision to close but ultimately for the best.

"I was hoping it would be a family business but there was never enough trade to sustain it,” she said.

"I'm just really sad it has to close while it's in my hands,” she said.