Gympie kids prove you really can fix most things with tape

WELL FIXED: Gympie South State School Year 6 teacher Mr Shinnick allowed himself to be taped to a wall, all in the name of cancer fundraising. Contributed

THEY say that duct tape can fix just about anything and the students at Gympie South School certainly proved this with an unusual fundraising event.

It was a risk to undertake this year, changing from their major Relay for Life fundraiser, but it was a risk worth taking.

On the last day before the school holidays, a term's worth of the major fundraising event came to an end with more than $800 raised.

And what was it?

It was called Tape the Teacher.

The fundraising committee wanted a change from their traditional method of saving 5c coins.

The new event received a positive response from Year 6 teacher Mr Shinnick, which allowed Gympie South to up the ante with their 2017 fundraising.

When asked if he would mind being taped to a wall for Relay for Life, Mr Shinnick also offered his hair, which he coloured purple, to be shaved off by the highest fundraising class.

It was a close battle between three classes with Ms Bailey Pratt and her 2JP class raising the most with their fundraising efforts.

Following the unceremonious shaving of the hair, each child at Gympie South had the opportunity to place a piece of tape on Mr Shinnick which ultimately did hold him securely until he was cut down.

Organisers of the unorthodox event were thrilled with the success.

"Without Mr Shinnick and our South community of families and staff, we could not have raised the money that we did, and for this our Relay Team is grateful,” a spokesperson said.