Gympie kids keeping the love alive for older locals

PARKSIDE Early Learning Centre students have found alternative ways to bring joy in the hearts of the elderly who may be in isolation because of COVID-19.

Usually the classroom would have visits once a fortnight but since the pandemic the children have drawn pictures.

Parkside Early Learning Centre lead educator Jada Burns and Khye Street with the hug drawings the children have done for the elderly people. Photo: Bec Singh

On Wednesday the drawings were given to Lutheran Services Immanuel Gardens employees to pass them on to the elderly people.

“It is good to see our little ones see that the older generation are still alive and well and they still need our pictures and hugs,” Parkside Early Learning Centre lead educator Jada Burns said.

“We just have to do things a little bit differently now. We love seeing the spark that ignites in the older generation when they are around our little ones and they learn so much from them as well”.

About six months ago the staff at Parkside contact Lutheren Services to get the children involved.

Parkside Early Learning Centre support worker Casey Jones and Lillian Phan with her drawing for an elderly person. Photo: Bec Singh

“We got in touch with Angela (Wootton-McDonald, Lutheran Services Immanuel Gardens project co-ordinator) and they have been bringing their elderly community members and have structured activities with the children,” Parkside Early Learning Centre co-owner Andrew Riley said.