Gympie junior cricket - left-arm paceman Mason Fanshaw and right-arm paceman Darcy Hourigan ready to unleash for tomorrow's night match on the premier wicket Keith Manthey Oval on Friday. Photo: Bec Singh
Gympie junior cricketers to unleash on premier wicket

Rebecca Singh
Rebecca Singh
5th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
CRICKET: The pacemen are set to be the weapons in the night match on premier Gympie wicket Keith Manthey Oval tomorrow.

The junior Heat and Scorchers put their rivalry aside and unite to take on the combined team of Renegades/Thunder.

Gympie junior cricket - Junior Scrochers right arm paceman Darcy Hourigan. Photo: Bec Singh
If you are a batsman, right-arm paceman junior Scorchers’ Darcy Hourigan and left-arm paceman junior Heat’s Mason Fanshaw are going to make you work for your runs as the two have taken inspiration from the Australian cricketers.

Hourigan has taken tips from the best bowler in the world, Australia’s Pat Cummins, and Fanshaw looks to quick Mitchell Starc.

With Starc and Cummins firing in the two-match Test series against Pakistan, there should be a few wickets taken by the Gympie quicks.

Gympie junior cricket - Junior Heat left arm paceman Mason Fanshaw. Photo: Bec Singh
Fanshaw is new to the game. He started playing about three months ago and this is his first game under lights.

“I am looking forward to batting and bowling under lights there,” he said.

“I am a bowler but I am all right with the bat. My best is 42 not out. My aim is not to get out and get a couple wickets.”

Fanshaw was a cricket fan long before he started playing.

“My favourite is Mitchell Starc - he bowls so fast and that is what I try to do in the nets. Just bowl fast and straight,” he said.

Hourigan has experience behind him. He has been playing for four years and has played on this wicket.

“I have played on it twice before but it is still pretty new,” he said. “It is good for it to be a bit different with the usual games on a Saturday morning.”

The match starts at 5.15pm.

