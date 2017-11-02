Gympie judge blasts Legal Aid office over costs

UNJUST EXPENSE: Regions suffer delayed and expensive justice and a Gympie judge says it should stop.

UNJUST EXPENSE: Regions suffer delayed and expensive justice and a Gympie judge says it should stop. Tim Evanson

A DISTRICT Court judge in Gympie has criticised the Legal Aid office over unnecessary costs and inconvenience to the public, especially in the regions.

Judge Gary Long called for pre-trial negotiations between the defence and prosecution to be finalised before the court comes to town.

He said a "lack of preparedness” was a "frustrating matter for judges of the District Court, particularly in places like Gympie.”

He was commenting after a matter set for trial resolved into a plea of guilty before the trial began but after the jury and witnesses had been called in.

Jurors were sent home after the case resolved, as was one prominent ex-police witness, Wide Bay federal MP Llew O'Brien.

As a general observation, Judge Long acknowledged the cost saving achieved when cases were resolved without the need for a trial (by conferencing between the defence and prosecution).

But he said it would be better if preparatory matters could be concluded before the first day of the sittings.

He said the cost and inconvenience to the public of calling in jurors and then sending them home was a matter not always considered and suggested a need to run sittings efficiently in places where the court performs a visiting function with limited time and a heavy workload.

"What we have seen here this morning is just an example of things we have seen many times,” he said.

"Something not often considered is the cost of jurors (when) conferences haven't been held or matters are not prepared.”

Judge Long asked that his observations be passed on to "the people who make decisions” in the Legal Aid office.