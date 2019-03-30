Gympie journo discovers plug and play fun

IS THERE any better feeling when technology does exactly what you want with the flick of a switch?

Plug and play is one of the best inventions of the computer-era and for those looking for the motoring world equivalent, then turn your eyes to the Mazda 6 Turbo GT.

Mazda 6 GT Turbo Troy Jegers

Along with every modern comfort - which is always nice in a car - the real glory is that it gives these alongside a smooth driving experience.

Not overwhelmingly powerful, the GT can still shift you fast when needed without ever giving you the "princess and pea” feel from the road.

Mazda 6 GT Turbo Troy Jegers

Even in sports mode, which is almost an open invite for cars to try and break your spine, the comforting feel never leaves the vehicle.

Of course like any car (and more than a few people) it does have some annoying features.

Mazda 6 GT Turbo Troy Jegers

There's the ever-annoying presence of the steering wheel-correcting lane control, which hovers at your periphery like a mozzy outside your window ready to frustrate you right when you're feeling comfortable.

The good news is it can be turned off, though.

As can every other feature on the car, including traction control.

Mazda 6 GT Turbo Troy Jegers

That wheel also looks like someone fired a shotgun full of buttons at it; this can be frustrating when you want to find something fast and end up on the obscure end of the FM bandwidth, listening to classical music from some French composer you've never heard of.

And what would this review be without mentioning the car's own "miracle” at the back.

Mazda 6 GT Turbo photos Madill Mazda

Open the boot, and you find with a cavern so deep one suspects there is a lion and witch lurking back there.

No doubt the mob could put it to good use.

Mazda 6 GT Turbo photos Madill Mazda

Add this to the hidey-holes in the cabin, which is covered by a concertina-panel in the centre, and you're at risk of losing something important for quite a while.

Styling is also good, with a front grill which does not look like it's threatening to swallow the car whole.

Mazda 6 GT Turbo photos Madill Mazda

For those wondering what this package costs, you can get one - either the sedan or wagon - on the road for about $49,000-$50,000.

If, however, you want to put the "luxe” in luxurious then there's still one more step.

For about $3000 more ($4000 if you're in need of a wagon) you can step up to the Atenza model.

Mazda 6 GT Turbo Troy Jegers

With it comes a sunroof, 360 degree reverse camera, a 7-inch multi-information digital display and the options of "walnut brown” or "pure white” leather.

It no doubt looks sleek and sumptuous - but if all you want to do is turn a key, hit the road and be comfortable as you do then you won't go wrong plugging into the GT.