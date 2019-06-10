Gympie joins Nestle-backed international ocean saving effort

Gympie Nestle rubbish collection - Peter Tierney, Cathy Dubois, Angela McCosh, Tracy Campbell, Gordon Bonnett get ready for their part in today's international effort to clean up the oceans, starting here in Gympie region.

Gympie Nestle rubbish collection - Peter Tierney, Cathy Dubois, Angela McCosh, Tracy Campbell, Gordon Bonnett get ready for their part in today's international effort to clean up the oceans, starting here in Gympie region. Troy Jegers

WE MUST begin this article by warning readers not to panic.

The news is that Gympie's iconic Nestle factory, source of much of the nation's optimism and ambition, will be closed for a day, with staff given volunteer time to go to the beach and pick up rubbish.

But there will still be plenty of Nescafe Blend 43 and the other fine products Gympie gives the world, thanks to the big Jane St facility.

Apparently, they have made some extra to help the Australia-Pacific region get through the day.

We had better hope so anyway, or stock up now, because it is all happening today.

About 50 employees will don their gloves and clean up rubbish along the beach and dune areas at Rainbow Beach and Inskip Point, starting at 8am.

"The production lines in the factory will be stopped for the day to allow as many employees as possible to participate, although some will remain at the factory for routine maintenance,” a Nestle spokeswoman said. The clean-up effort is part of a co-ordinated global volunteering effort by Nestle employees around the world, for World Oceans Day (which is officially today).

"Getting involved and cleaning up locally in what is essentially our own back yard is just one way we are taking action to achieve a waste-free future,” she said.

Gympie factory manager Richard Jones expanded on that locally, saying the Jane St factory already burns all its coffee bean waste to power the site and is now in the process of fine-tuning its liquid waste disposal system.

"We're working on sending liquid waste to the Gympie Regional Council's sewage treatment plant at a rate that suits the nutrient needs of the plant's bacteria. At the heart of it, our goal is simple - leave the community cleaner than when we found it,” he said.