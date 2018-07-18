Gympie joins campaign to save televised Super Netball

Netball: One of the - if not the - biggest issues facing women's sport is getting the numbers to consistently and strongly support it.

That very issue now threatens the ongoing televising of Queensland's Suncorp Super Netball games on Channel 9.

The Gympie netball community has now joined the campaign to tune in, watch the games and drive up ratings.

Through their network of netball enthusiasts and players, members of the Gympie and District Netball Association are rallying the troops to heed the call of the #WakeUpNetball campaign.

#WakeUpNetball was started by commentator Sue Gaudion.

It is a way to send ratings sky-high and hopefully secure the future of televised games and a better time slot.

"If we lose it off free-to-air television we are at risk of losing it forever if the numbers don't stack up,” Gympie & District Netball president Colleen Miller said.

"This is the time to make our mark and get something happening to raise numbers and push for a better time slot.”

Miller said the Suncorp Super Netball series which includes the Sunshine Coast Lightning, was the best way to watch professional players.

"The series has the best players in the world in one competition, playing our local comp.

"It doesn't get much better than that,” she said.

"For a die-hard fan it is the ants pants, it's fabulous.”

Gympie player Fiona Bromilow said it was important for the young players to get behind the campaign.

"We need to encourage our junior members to keep playing and strengthen local netball,” she said.

"I am from a southern state and it's entrenched - you play netball or football.

"Up here, netball has to compete with touch and soccer, which are stronger, and netball has to increase its profile.

"If it was taken off free-to-air then it's going to decrease its exposure even more.”

Gympie bloke and Queensland Firebirds supporter Garry Williamson watched local netball while his daughters were at school but never considered himself a real fan of the sport until recently.

"I started watching netball because I was tired of all the crap that goes with football - all the off-field antics with alcohol and drugs,” he said.

"So I guess it was a bit of a protest - even a bit of a joke - to begin with, but once I understood the game and realised how much skill was involved, I was hooked.”

Williamson says there is sportsmanship in netball and everything is left on the court.

"I like how the players all know each other,” he said.

"They fight it out on the court and it gets really rough sometimes but when the game is over they're all friends. They congratulate each other on a hard-fought game.”