Gympie jockey suspended for careless riding

ANYONE with memorabilia of Gympie racing is invited to make this available for display at the upcoming November Gala Dinner and super Saturday race meeting in November.

Spencer Slater, a GTC life member, past president and committee member, is organising a display of Gympie racing memorabilia and would appreciate hearing from anyone who can help.

Any photos, trophies or racing gear from a bygone era would be greatly appreciated.

A 1927 Gympie Cup trophy has already been located and no much of a similar nature is out there.

The Gympie Turf Club 150 years of Racing Gala Dinner will be held on November 23 preceding the SuperSaturday race day on November 24.

The race day will comprise six events including the Digger's Cup whilst the winner of the new car giveaway will be drawn.

The car winner will need to be on-course to claim the car within five minutes of the draw.

October is shaping up as a memorable month in country racing around the SEQ Country Area.

The Burnett to the Beach Series kicks off at the Eidsvold Cup meeting on Saturday week, October 6.

The first heat of the Burnett to the Beach Series will be a band 0 - 60 over1030m supporting the annual Eidsvold Cup - a $9000 event to be run over 1350m as part of a very attractive five event Eidsvold card.

There will also be a QTIS BM 50 over 1350m in addition to a Class B and a maiden.

Gayndah then follows Eidsvold with their race day on October 13 celebrating 150 years since the running of the first Queensland Derby at the heritage listed Gayndah Racecourse.

Main race will be the Anniversary Cup, a $10,000 BM 65 over 1900m as highlight of the six races.

A heat of the Burnett to Beach Series will also be run - a BM 60 over 1200m.

The South Burnett Race Club at Wondai then follows with the Roy and Glennis Radunz Wondai Cup - $8000 Open over 1465m - which is a heat of the Burnett to the Beach.

The Gympie Turf Club then stages the Brown, Macaulay and Warrender Gympie Cup the following Saturday, October 27.

The Gympie Cup, run over the traditional 1600m, carries total prize money of $22,000 joining the Nolan Muster Cup as Gympies richest race.

The Gympie Cup is also a Qualifier race for the Qld Country Cups Challenge with the three Cup placegetters automatic nominations for the $70,000 Final to be run at Doomben on December 1.

A points system (3,2,1) will be used to determine the most successful trainer, horse and jockey over the Burnett to the Beach Series of heats with bonuses of $5000, $3000 and $2000 respectively to be awarded.

The GTC will conduct a heat of the Burnett to the Beach on November 24 - a BM 60 over 1030m.

A few hard luck stories emerged about runners who contested last Saturday's Topsy Bath Memorial.

The stewards' report revealed that runner up, Star Painter raced wide throughout whilst third placed Jack Henry jumped awkwardly losing ground as Solgaze who resented the kickback.

Jockey Kelly Gates was found guilty of careless riding in the first race, the 1170m Nextra Maiden.

Jockey Kelly Gates Adam McCleery

Stewards found that she had shifted in on her mount, Brilliant Mistake at about the 850m mark. causing interference to It's Not an Issue. Kelly was suspended for 11 days up to midnight on October 3.

Gympie Times Spring Cup winner Lucky Machu began his racing career in Sydney when trained by Gary Moore.

Races - Warren Arklay, Taylor Ratten, Robert Faehr, Lucky Machu (Horse), Jordan Miller (Trainer), Shane Gill, Shelley Strachan. Leeroy Todd

A $70,000 Sydney Easter yearling, Lucky Machu lacks nothing in breeding being by Golden Slipper winner Pierro (by Lonhro) from the Pins mare Dare to Dance.

He ran third in a strong 1000m Hawkesbury maiden before another 4 starts at Sydney provincial tracks.

The now 4 year old was then moved on, eventually arriving in the Gympie stable of trainer, Mark Lewis.

He won his maiden here first up for the stable in July and subsequently was third at Bundaberg and second here in a Class B.