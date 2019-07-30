Gympie jobs situation not good, but better than it was

Aerial photograph of Gympie city showing the area around Fiveways at the intersection of Mary, Mellor and Lawrence Sts and Calton and Caledonian Hills.

WHILE the latest Queensland jobless figures show a worsening of the unemployment situation across the state in the last 12 months, it is good to see Gympie's numbers are the best they've been in some time.

It is inevitable that our economy is able to piggy back on the enormous growth happening in the southeast, and a timely reminder that while this region is usually grouped in with Wide Bay for this data, it has the strongest numbers in the region.

Gympie council Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald. Renee Albrecht

We should also note that Gympie unemployment is till significantly worse than the state and national average.

Councillor Glen Hartwig is challenging Mayor Mick Curran at the next election. Contributed

The "build it and they will come” approach of the incumbent Gympie Regional Council has created several exciting projects across the region, including the $20+ million aquatic centre, though the unnamed disaster that has struck the roof and forced the closure of the brand new and sorely missed heated pool for more than a month now is surely a major embarrassment.

Crowds flock to the indoor pool at the Gympie ARC - the pool has now been closed for more than a month, with no idea when the problems there will be fixed and the pool reopened. Jacob Carson

Just when the pool will reopen nobody knows, but it is unacceptable that barely 18 months after opening at a massive cost of $20 million, the public cannot use it for so long .

And finally, to end this special note there were plenty of really nice things happening this week as wel celebrated thye Gympie region's Best Employee, Best Meat Pie, Best Dressed Baby and Most Loved Hairdresser.

ADORABLE: Gympie bubba Kendall hangs out in style. Jovita Doig

Congrats to you all. You make our world a better place. Have a great week everybody.