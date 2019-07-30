Gympie jobs situation not good, but better than it was
WHILE the latest Queensland jobless figures show a worsening of the unemployment situation across the state in the last 12 months, it is good to see Gympie's numbers are the best they've been in some time.
It is inevitable that our economy is able to piggy back on the enormous growth happening in the southeast, and a timely reminder that while this region is usually grouped in with Wide Bay for this data, it has the strongest numbers in the region.
We should also note that Gympie unemployment is till significantly worse than the state and national average.
The "build it and they will come” approach of the incumbent Gympie Regional Council has created several exciting projects across the region, including the $20+ million aquatic centre, though the unnamed disaster that has struck the roof and forced the closure of the brand new and sorely missed heated pool for more than a month now is surely a major embarrassment.
Just when the pool will reopen nobody knows, but it is unacceptable that barely 18 months after opening at a massive cost of $20 million, the public cannot use it for so long .
And finally, to end this special note there were plenty of really nice things happening this week as wel celebrated thye Gympie region's Best Employee, Best Meat Pie, Best Dressed Baby and Most Loved Hairdresser.
Congrats to you all. You make our world a better place. Have a great week everybody.