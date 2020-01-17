Menu
Gympie Central’s Jeanswest store remains in limbo.
Gympie Jeanswest’s fate remains in limbo

scott kovacevic
scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
17th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
THE fate of Gympie’s Jeans­west store remains in limbo, with no specific details about the shop’s fate yet available.

It was announced this week the company had moved into voluntary administration.

“We don’t have information on individual stores so I can’t give you news on Gympie itself,” a spokeswoman for the company said.

Gympie’s Jeanswest store returned to trading as usual yesterday.

Jeanswest employs 988 people in 146 stores across Australia.

“Jeanswest will continue to operate while the administrators conduct an urgent analysis of the business,” KPMG partner Peter Gothard said.

