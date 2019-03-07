Gympie, it's time to get a taste of your garden

TASTE TEST: Gympie Region Food and Food Tourism Ambassador Matt Golinski will be cooking up some suprising plants at the Gympie Garden Expo next month.

TASTE TEST: Gympie Region Food and Food Tourism Ambassador Matt Golinski will be cooking up some suprising plants at the Gympie Garden Expo next month.

GYMPIE Garden Expo visitors are in for a real treat with acclaimed chef Matt Golinski cooking some surprising plants, straight from the garden.

Meanwhile, our favourite gardening guru, Paul Plant will teach us the simplicity of growing these edible subtropical plants.

Gardening guru Paul Plant will talk about his favourite subject - edible subtropical plants.

Put the two together and its time to taste your garden.

Growing happy, healthy fruit and vegetables needn't be complicated, and needn't take up a lot of space. Why shouldn't you be picking fresh home grown produce for your family?

The Gympie region is perfectly placed enabling us to grow a diverse range of produce, all year round.

With practical tips to maintaining a healthy organic garden to develop your plot to plate, Paul will also be showing us how find a good buy when plant shopping.

Dr Tobias Smith will give Expo visitors an insight into the fascinating world of native bees.

Matt is looking forward to joining the Expo line up, having represented Gympie as it's Food Ambassador for more than five years, and a genuine advocate for local farmers and artisans.

He has a passion for simple, produce driven cuisine based on seasonal, fresh local ingredients.

Zela Bissett will also be sharing her passion with local, seasonal food - indigenous food.

Better suited to our climate, these bush foods can be easily grown in our home gardens and offer an alternative to many recipes.

Back by popular demand, Dr Tobias Smith will give detailed presentations on the fascinating world of native bees. Tobias's research interests are focused mainly on bee communities in urban landscapes and on the use of native bees as pollinators in crops.

Over the weekend, workshops on how to identify orchids and get them thriving will be answered by orchid devotee, Jim Evans, and longtime local Faye Dobson will have all your bonsai questions covered.

Enjoy open gardens, explore market stalls that provide local knowledge and the best in tools and techniques, seeds and art.

Bring the kids to the Gympie Showgrounds for a garden experience and a whole lot of fun.

Only $5 entry with kids free on Saturday, April 27 from 8am-4pm and Sunday, April 28 from 8am-3pm

For event details and open gardens, go to www.gympiegardenexpo.com.au