Gympie, it's back to cold mornings again

BIG CHILL: Gympie residents got their first blast of winter this morning.

WITH the exception of one or two very chilly starts, this month's winter mornings have been easy on Gympie-ites, until today when the temperature dropped down to 6.2 degrees.

It was a seven plus degree difference from the more than comfortable 13 degree minimum from Tuesday morning and what Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Diana Eadie said was a significant change.

"We have seen a fairly significant air change in air mass that was keeping minimum temperatures up," Ms Eadie said.

She said a trough has moved off the coast leaving a deep high pressure system that's bringing a cooler, drier air mass through the region.

Gympie mornings will be chillier than they have been, shown here in Gympie's five-day forecast. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

"It will be quite a chilly start to tomorrow morning as well," she warned.

"We've been sitting above the average minimum for a substantial amount of time so it feels like quite a contrast to what we've been feeling over the last little while."

Mornings are predicted to remain more wintery for the rest of the week with expected minimums of between six and eight degrees.

Day time temperatures will hover around the early to mid twenties.