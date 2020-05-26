Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Hospital. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times
Gympie Hospital. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times
News

Gympie is now officially coronavirus free

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
26th May 2020 6:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE is now officially coronavirus free after the final active case recorded within the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service recovered yesterday.

The Gympie region falls into the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service. Photo: Queensland Health
The Gympie region falls into the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service. Photo: Queensland Health

READ MORE

Updated Queensland Health figures showed the Sunshine Coast health district, which also covers the Noosa and Gympie regions, had zero active cases of COVID-19.

The SCHHS recorded 94 total cases, with 93 recoveries and one death caused by the virus.

No new cases have been traced within the Gympie Local Government Area since at least late last month, when Queensland Health first revealed data specific to the region.

The Gympie region falls into the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service. Photo: Queensland Health
The Gympie region falls into the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service. Photo: Queensland Health

Two of those cases were acquired overseas, while the other two were locally acquired with contact known.

There had been just one active case on the Coast for more than two weeks.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this week stood firm on her decision to keep the state’s border closed despite seeing success in flattening the curve so far.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles speaks to the media during a visit to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles speaks to the media during a visit to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

“We are not alone and I have made it very clear that we will review these issues at the end of each month, but my fundamental issue here is I will not put Queenslanders at risk,” she said on Monday.

coronavirus coronavirusgympie gympie news gympie region queensland health sunshine coast
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More relief could be on the way for Gympie ratepayers

        premium_icon More relief could be on the way for Gympie ratepayers

        News Mayor Glen Hartwig says more relief “would assist greatly in the region’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 restrictions”.

        10 jobs going in Gympie now

        premium_icon 10 jobs going in Gympie now

        News Looking for work? These companies and more are hiring now in the Gympie region.

        Eumundi markets to reopen in June

        premium_icon Eumundi markets to reopen in June

        News Focus is on improving awareness around social distancing and hygiene as...

        Three Gympie streets where police are watching how you park

        premium_icon Three Gympie streets where police are watching how you park

        News You could be in for a $53 fine, police warn, like some drivers who have done the...