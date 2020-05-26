Gympie is now officially coronavirus free
GYMPIE is now officially coronavirus free after the final active case recorded within the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service recovered yesterday.
Updated Queensland Health figures showed the Sunshine Coast health district, which also covers the Noosa and Gympie regions, had zero active cases of COVID-19.
The SCHHS recorded 94 total cases, with 93 recoveries and one death caused by the virus.
No new cases have been traced within the Gympie Local Government Area since at least late last month, when Queensland Health first revealed data specific to the region.
Two of those cases were acquired overseas, while the other two were locally acquired with contact known.
There had been just one active case on the Coast for more than two weeks.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this week stood firm on her decision to keep the state’s border closed despite seeing success in flattening the curve so far.
“We are not alone and I have made it very clear that we will review these issues at the end of each month, but my fundamental issue here is I will not put Queenslanders at risk,” she said on Monday.