GYMPIE is now officially coronavirus free after the final active case recorded within the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service recovered yesterday.

The Gympie region falls into the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service. Photo: Queensland Health

READ MORE

Updated Queensland Health figures showed the Sunshine Coast health district, which also covers the Noosa and Gympie regions, had zero active cases of COVID-19.

The SCHHS recorded 94 total cases, with 93 recoveries and one death caused by the virus.

No new cases have been traced within the Gympie Local Government Area since at least late last month, when Queensland Health first revealed data specific to the region.

The Gympie region falls into the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service. Photo: Queensland Health

Two of those cases were acquired overseas, while the other two were locally acquired with contact known.

There had been just one active case on the Coast for more than two weeks.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this week stood firm on her decision to keep the state’s border closed despite seeing success in flattening the curve so far.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles speaks to the media during a visit to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

“We are not alone and I have made it very clear that we will review these issues at the end of each month, but my fundamental issue here is I will not put Queenslanders at risk,” she said on Monday.