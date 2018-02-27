Gympie invites Their Royal Highnesses for tea

The Gympie Times officially invites Their Royal Highnesses to drop in for some true Australian hospitalisty and tea.

QUITE frankly it was more than a little disappointing to hear the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will come so close to visiting Gympie in April, but not quite.

It was revealed earlier today the Royal couple will take in some of Queensland's most iconic natural wonders around their official duties at the Commonwealth Games - and Bundaberg.

Bundaberg?

What does Bundaberg have to offer a Royal visitor? Was Bundaberg the town that saved Queensland? No.

Does Bundaberg have a Muster or an International Film Festival or the best rural show in the country?

I don't think so.

Granted it is home to Bundaberg Rum, but quite frankly that's about all there is to see there.

The fabulous Gympie region, on the other hand, boasts a pristine coastline that is the fastest growing destination in Australia for international visitors, a lush Mary Valley that somehow, miraculously managed to pull itself out of the hole left by the catastrophic political bungling of the Traveston dam, and it will soon be home to Australia's biggest solar farm.

A little bit of everything for the discerning Royal.

The Gympie Times, thrice winning Panpa Community Newspaper of the Year, would like to officially and cordially invite Their Royal Highnesses to drop in for a cup of tea on their way to or from dreary old Bundy and witness first hand true Aussie spirit, grit, progress and beauty.