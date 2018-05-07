Menu
Gympie born Bogan Joe is one to watch

Frances Klein
by
7th May 2018 11:58 AM

IF THIS is not going to sell karaoke microphones then we don't know what will:

Former Gympie fella Joe Curran, aka, Bogan Joe has donned the mullet, flanno, ruggers and pluggers to flog his company's latest camping product online.

"Just when you thought campfire sing-a-long's couldn't get any better, the Australian Direct Karaoke Microphone arrived," the sales pitch reads.

And so has Bogan Joe...

 

Look out ladies: This microphone is not going to sell itself.
Camping supplier Australian Direct is using the tag-line: "You can be a superstar no matter where you are, just like Bogan Joe!" to promote the all-in-one portable karaoke product, which accompanies a YouTube video of Curran, a former Gympie State High School student, singing and bopping through a seamless karaoke mix-up.

From Slim Dusty to 1990's rappers Kris Kross and sexually suggestive pop, Curran hams up the new product with all the karaoke classics, topping it off with a re-working of 'Cotton Eye Joe'.

Changed for the better or not, his just-for-laughs antics might be the perfect selling point with thousands of views on YouTube since the video was launched three days ago the Australian internet-based outdoor specialists. 

WATCH: Gympie rapper drops world record breaking video

It might even be enough to give Gympie-born rapper and YouTube sensation T-Dub a run for his money.

 

RECORD: Coast Rapper T-Dub claims he has broken a world record with his latest video.
bogan joe camping humans of gympie karaoke youtube
Gympie Times

    Gympie talent in global spotlight at Steve Irwin gala in LA

    Gympie Landcare wants your memories

    Bruce Hwy smashed by 40km of congestion hell

    Gympie Regional Council has been sent a clear message

