Gympie born Bogan Joe is one to watch

IF THIS is not going to sell karaoke microphones then we don't know what will:

Former Gympie fella Joe Curran, aka, Bogan Joe has donned the mullet, flanno, ruggers and pluggers to flog his company's latest camping product online.

"Just when you thought campfire sing-a-long's couldn't get any better, the Australian Direct Karaoke Microphone arrived," the sales pitch reads.

And so has Bogan Joe...

Look out ladies: This microphone is not going to sell itself. Contributed

Camping supplier Australian Direct is using the tag-line: "You can be a superstar no matter where you are, just like Bogan Joe!" to promote the all-in-one portable karaoke product, which accompanies a YouTube video of Curran, a former Gympie State High School student, singing and bopping through a seamless karaoke mix-up.

From Slim Dusty to 1990's rappers Kris Kross and sexually suggestive pop, Curran hams up the new product with all the karaoke classics, topping it off with a re-working of 'Cotton Eye Joe'.

Changed for the better or not, his just-for-laughs antics might be the perfect selling point with thousands of views on YouTube since the video was launched three days ago the Australian internet-based outdoor specialists.

It might even be enough to give Gympie-born rapper and YouTube sensation T-Dub a run for his money.